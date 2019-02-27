

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $37.26 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $149.12 million, or $3.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Howard Hughes Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $95.01 million or $2.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 54.4% to $464.69 million from $300.98 million last year.



Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $95.01 Mln. vs. $68.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.20 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q4): $464.69 Mln vs. $300.98 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX