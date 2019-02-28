

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Wednesday confirmed that it has been approached by ZF Friedrichshafen AG and has engaged in preliminary discussions concerning a potential transaction.



The company said there can be no assurance that any agreement will be reached with respect to a transaction or that a transaction will be consummated. The company further stated that it does not intend to make any additional comments on this matter unless and until it deems further disclosure is required.



