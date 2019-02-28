

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Global (LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) reported that its fourth-quarter operating income on a continuing operations basis increased 73.2% year-over-year to $252.2 million. Rebased operating cash flow from continuing operations improved 2.9% to $1.30 billion. Net earnings attributable to Liberty Global shareholders was $25.1 million compared to a loss of $992.0 million, prior year. Reported operating cash flow increased 0.9%, for the quarter.



Fourth-quarter rebased revenue was up 1.2% year-over-year to $2.95 billion. Reported revenue decreased 1.2%, for the quarter.



For fiscal 2018, operating income increased 10.3% year-over-year to $839.1 million. Rebased operating cash flow from continuing operations improved 3.5% to $5.15 billion. Reported operating cash flow improved 7.5% year-over-year.



Fiscal 2018 rebased revenue was up 2.2% to $11.96 billion from prior year. Reported revenue increased 6.2% for the fiscal year.



CEO Mike Fries said: 'In connection with the changing scope of our business, we initiated a broader reorganization plan in January, which will result in a leaner operating structure. As we move through the year, we will have further updates on this initiative.'



