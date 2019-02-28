

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



That missed expectations for a decline of 2.5 percent following the 0.1 percent fall in December.



On a yearly basis, industrial production was unchanged - shy of forecasts for an increase of 1.3 percent following the 1.9 percent contraction in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of output, saying that industrial production is pausing.



