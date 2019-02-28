

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street after comments by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer dampened recent optimism about the U.S.-China trade talks. Data showing that China's manufacturing sector shrank in February for the third straight month and rising India-Pakistan tensions also weighed on investor sentiment.



The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.2.



That missed expectations for a score of 49.5, which would have been unchanged from the previous month. It also moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Australian market is modestly higher in choppy trade following the lackluster cues from Wall Street and as investors digested mixed corporate earnings results.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 15.80 points or 0.26 percent to 6,166.10, after rising to a high of 6,167.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 18.40 points or 0.30 percent to 6,252.00. Gains by energy stocks following higher crude oil prices was offset by weakness in shares of banks.



In the banking space, Westpac, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent, while National Australia Bank is edging up 0.1 percent.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices declined overnight. Evolution Mining is adding 0.3 percent, while Newcrest Mining is losing almost 1 percent.



Oil stocks are higher after crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent overnight. Oil Search is up 0.2 percent, Santos is adding 0.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is higher by 0.4 percent.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is adding more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising 0.7 percent, while BHP Group is declining 0.7 percent.



Harvey Norman said its first-half profit rose more than 7 percent on a double-digit increase in sales. However, shares of the homewares retailer are declining more than 1 percent.



Austal reported a 2 percent increase in first-half profit, reiterated its full-year revenue outlook and raised its interim dividend. The shipbuilder's shares are losing almost 2 percent.



Ramsay Health Care reported a nearly 10 percent increase in first-half profit and reaffirmed its outlook for full-year earnings. The hospital operator's shares are gaining almost 6 percent.



AuMake International said its first-half net loss halved from last year on sales that more than doubled. The Diagou-focused retailer's shares are higher by more than 7 percent.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that private capital expenditure in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 0.5 percent decline in the three months prior.



The Reserve Bank of Australia said that private sector credit in Australia was up 0.2 percent on month in January, unchanged from the previous month, but shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent. On a yearly basis, credit climbed 4.3 percent - unchanged and in line with forecasts.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7147, down from $0.7187 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is declining following the mixed cues from Wall Street amid worries about U.S.-China trade talks and rising India-Pakistan tensions. Investors also digested a raft of local economic data.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 96.79 points or 0.45 percent to 21,459.72, off a low of 21,443.57 earlier.



The major exporters are lower. Sony is down 0.3 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent, while Panasonic and Canon are lower by more than 1 percent each.



In the tech sector, Advantest is rising 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Honda is lower by 0.6 percent and Toyota is declining almost 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is rising more than 2 percent after crude oil prices gained more than 2 percent overnight.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial production in Japan fell a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in January. That missed expectations for a decline of 2.5 percent following the 0.1 percent fall in December.



The Ministry also said that the total value of retail sales in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in January. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.8 percent following the 0.9 percent increase in December.



Japan will also release January data for housing starts and construction orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also lower, while Shanghai, New Zealand and Hong Kong are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday after seeing early weakness as comments from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who is described as 'hawkish' on trade, told members of the House Ways and Means Committee that China needs to go beyond pledging to buy more U.S. goods to reach to a long-term trade agreement. Selling pressure waned as the day progressed, however, as traders kept an eye on Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, looking for more concrete signs of progress toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.



While the Nasdaq inched up 5.21 points or 0.1 percent to 7,554.51, the Dow fell 72.82 points or 0.3 percent to 25,985.16 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.52 points or 0.1 percent to 2,792.38.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose sharply on Wednesday, buoyed by data showing a significant drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended February 22. WTI crude for April ended up $1.44 or 2.6 percent at $56.94 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



