

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) reported pretax profit of 1.10 billion euros for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to 884 million euros, previous year. EPS was 170.0 euro cents compared to 137.8 euro cents, prior year. Underlying EBITDA was 1.76 billion euros, up 19% on the prior year. Underlying operating profit was 1.32 billion euros, up 28% on the prior year. Underlying EPS was 189.0 euro cents compared to 148.8 euro cents. Headline EPS improved to 184.7 euro cents from 145.3 euro cents.



Fiscal year Group revenue was 7.48 billion euros, up 5% on the prior year. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, revenue was up 4%, mainly due to higher average selling prices achieved across all the businesses.



The Boards have recommended payment of a final ordinary dividend of 54.55 euro cents per share, bringing the total ordinary dividend for the year to 76.0 euro cents per share, an increase of 23% on 2017.



