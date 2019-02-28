sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,45 Euro		-0,43
-1,97 %
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONDI PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,71
21,03
10:43
20,73
20,92
10:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONDI PLC
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MONDI PLC21,45-1,97 %