

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L) reported pretax profit of 132.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to 369.0 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 11.5 pence compared to 63.6 pence. Pre-exceptional profit before tax declined to 356.8 million pounds from 381.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 64.6 pence compared to 66.0 pence, last year.



Fiscal year 2018 revenue improved to 9.28 billion pounds from 8.95 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board recommended a final ordinary dividend of 17.9 pence per ordinary share which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the 2018 Annual General Meeting. This gives a total dividend for the year of 26.8 pence per ordinary share. The dividend will be paid on 21 June 2019 to all shareholders on the register of members on 17 May 2019.



