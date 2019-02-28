

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public transport operator National Express Group Plc. (NEX.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax rose 13.6 percent to 177.7 million pounds from 156.4 million pounds last year.



Profit after tax from continuing operations grew 8.0 percent to 138.7 million pounds from 128.4 million pounds in the prior year.



Group normalised profit before tax from continuing operations was 257.7 million pounds, up 6.7 percent from 200.0 million pounds last year. Normalised earnings per share from continuing operations were 32.9 pence, compared to 29.1 pence last year.



Group revenue from continuing operations increased 6.9 percent to 2.45 billion pounds from 2.32 billion pounds in the prior year. At constant rates, revenues increased 6.9 percent.



The company said it is proposing a 10 percent increase in the final dividend to 10.17 pence per share, to give a full year dividend of 14.86 pence.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, National Express Group said it anticipates organic revenue and profit growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX