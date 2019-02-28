

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus plc (GNS.L, GNS.L) reported a pretax loss of 6.8 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2018 compared to profit of 14.3 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 11.0 pence compared to profit of 67.8 pence. The statutory loss was primarily due to larger non-cash fair value movements on biological assets and a Guaranteed Minimum Pension equalisation charge in respect of legacy pension schemes. First-half adjusted pretax profit improved to 29.2 million pounds from 29.0 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 33.8 pence compared to 40.3 pence.



First-half revenue was 238.8 million pounds, flat in actual and constant currencies during the period. In ABS, all regions contributed to revenue growth of 4%, with particularly strong growth of 28% in sexed genetics revenue.



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 8.9 pence per share, an increase of 10% on last year's interim dividend of 8.1 pence per share. The interim dividend is payable on 4 April 2019 to those shareholders on the register at 8 March 2019.



Genus said, while the situation in China remains volatile and challenging, the Group expects to make continued financial and strategic progress in the second half and to perform in line with the Board's expectations in constant currency.



