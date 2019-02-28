

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group Plc. (RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA) reported that its statutory profit after tax for fiscal year 2018 rose to 372 million pounds from 322 million pounds last year. Pre-tax profit grew 7% to 480 million pounds from 448 million pounds last year.



Group operating profit was 517 million pounds, down 19% at constant FX.



Headline earnings per share 31.8 pence up 21% from the prior year. Underlying earnings per shar 34.1 pence, down 22% but down 19% at constant FX.



Net written premiums of 6.47 billion pounds were down 1% at constant FX but up 1% on an underlying basis1. Premiums were dampened by 180 million pounds due to costs for the triennial GVC renewal and a reduction in retention levels for certain reinsurance programmes. These were budgeted in plans. Foreign exchange movements provided a 2% headwind to premiums year-on-year.



The company declared a final dividend of 13.7 pence per ordinary share (2017: 13.0p). Together with the interim dividend of 7.3 pence, this brings the total dividend for the year to 21p (up 7%).



