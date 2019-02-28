

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting Plc (HTG.L) on Thursday reported profit before tax from operations of $74.7 million for fiscal 2018, compared to restated loss of $27.6 million in the prior year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent was $89.3 million, compared to restated loss of $26.1 million in the prior year. Basic earnings per share were 54.4 cents, compared to loss per share of 16.0 cents a year ago.



Underlying profit from operations was $104.7 million, compared to restated profit of $14.3 million last year. Underlying profit per share rose to 49.6 cents from a restated 8.0 cents a year ago.



EBITDA for the year rose to $141.3 million from $53.6 million last year.



Revenue for the year grew to $911.4 million from a restated $724.9 million a year ago.



The company said it has declared a final dividend of 5.0 cents per share, proposed to be paid on 10 May 2019 to shareholders on the register on 23 April 2019, subject to approval at the company's AGM.



Looking ahead, Jim Johnson, Chief Executive, said, 'Given the ongoing commodity price and geopolitical volatility, the Board remains focused on the agility and flexibility of the business to respond to market conditions. Initiatives to further improve profitability and margins, and reduce losses, including in-sourcing of production, facility rationalisation and inter-segment manufacturing, will also continue in the year ahead.'



