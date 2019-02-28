

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc. (RTOKY.PK, RTO.L) Thursday reported a pre-tax loss of 114.1 million pounds in its fiscal 2018, compared to a profit of 713.6 million pounds last year.



Loss per share were 5.35 pence, compared to profit of 36.90 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 308.0 million pounds and adjusted earnings per share was 13.07 pence.



Ongoing operating profit was 329.3 million pounds, up 11.8% from last year.



Revenue for the year grew 2.5 percent to 2.47 billion pounds from 2.41 billion pounds last year. Revenue grew 4.1% at constant currency rates.



Ongoing Revenue climbed 11.5 percent to 2.455 billion pounds.



Further, the company recommended final dividend of 3.16p to bring total dividend for 2018 to 4.471p, an increase of 15.2%.



Looking ahead, Andy Ransom, CEO of Rentokil Initial plc, said, 'We are confident of delivering further progress in 2019 and anticipate a slight increase in market expectations for 2019.'



Separately, Rentokil Initial announced that Richard Solomons will succeed John McAdam as Chairman of the Company. Solomons will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from March 1 and, subject to shareholder approval, will become Chairman at the conclusion of the Company's AGM on 8 May 2019, when McAdam will retire from the Company.



In London, Rentokil Initial shares were trading at 345.80 pence, up 5.11 percent.



