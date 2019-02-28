

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - ACS Actividades de Constrccn y Srvcos SA (ACSAF.PK), a Spanish civil and engineering construction company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 attributable net profit stood at 915 million euros, a growth of 14.1% from last year.



Total EBITDA accounted for 2.437 billion euros, up 6.9% from last year. EBITDA margin was 6.6%, a growth of 12 basis points from the prior year. In comparable terms, adjusting by the exchange rate impact, EBITDA increased 13%.



ACS Group sales in 2018 were 36.659 billion euros, representing an increase of 5% on a reported basis and 9.7% in comparable terms.



This positive trend in all activities is mainly backed by the growth of the North American, Australian and Spanish markets, the company said.



