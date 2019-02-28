sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,46 Euro		+0,13
+0,34 %
WKN: A0CBA2 ISIN: ES0167050915 Ticker-Symbol: OCI1 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,567
38,68
10:53
38,60
38,68
10:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA38,46+0,34 %