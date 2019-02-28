

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic growth gained steam in the final three months of 2018, but was slower than initially estimated, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.7 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter. The initial estimate for fourth quarter growth released on February 14 was 0.9 percent.



In the second and third quarters, the economy expanded 0.4 percent each. In the first quarter, growth was 0.7 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose a working-day adjusted 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter, which was slower than the 2.7 percent estimated earlier.



Annual growth was 2.1 percent each in the second and third quarters.



Third quarter growth was revised from a quarterly 0.4 percent and an annual 2.1 percent.



Year-on-year, exports rose 1.5 percent and imports grew 4.2 percent in the fourth quarter. Investments increased 3.2 percent.



Private consumption rose 1.4 percent and state spending grew 0.3 percent.



Full-year growth was 2.2 percent in 2018.



