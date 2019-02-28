

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $90 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $1296 million, or $2.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $3.04 billion from $2.64 billion last year.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $90 Mln. vs. $1296 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $2.99 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.04 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.



