

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) reported that its fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations narrowed to $93 million from $1.390 billion last year.



NRG completed the sale of its Renewables Platform, and its interests in NRG Yield, as well as the South Central Portfolio on August 31, 2018, and February 4, 2019, respectively. As a result, financial information for the South Central Portfolio, NRG Yield, the Renewables Platform and Carlsbad Energy Center was recast to reflect the presentation of these entities as discontinued operations for all current and historical periods.



In order to achieve the revised balance sheet targets, the Company is reserving up to $600 million in 2019 capital which may be allocated toward additional debt reduction.



During the fourth quarter of 2018, NRG completed $250 million of the additional $500 million share repurchase program announced on the third quarter 2018 earnings call and completed the remaining $250 million of share repurchases in January and February 2019. In total, since March 2018, NRG has repurchased $1.5 billion of shares for an average price of $36.24/share. In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized an additional $1 billion share repurchase program to be executed in 2019.



