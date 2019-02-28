

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. C. Penney Company, Inc (JCP) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $75 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $242 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, J. C. Penney Company, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $57 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.4% to $3.67 billion from $4.05 billion last year.



J. C. Penney Company, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $57 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.67 Bln vs. $4.05 Bln last year.



