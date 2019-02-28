

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE's (SAP) Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott said that the company stakeholders should expect SAP will reach new heights when experience data ('X') from the Qualtrics platform joins the operational data ('O') from 77% of transactions on the SAP platform.



McDermott noted that X+O is the essential equation for winning in this experience economy. The company expects this highly differentiated offering to drive SAP to grow cloud revenue more than three times, reaching more than EUR 35 in billion total revenue by 2023, and powering strong operating profit growth.



SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott received total benefits of 9.8 million euros in 2018. That compares with a 21.8 million euro payout a year earlier.



