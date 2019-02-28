

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) said Thursday that its shareholders have approved all the resolutions proposed by the company's board of directors at the Group's Annual General Meeting or AGM.



The company noted that a total of 1,991 shareholders were present at the meeting held in Basel, representing approximately 65.6 percent of the issued shares of Novartis.



The shareholders approved the 22nd consecutive dividend increase, with a 2 percent increase to 2.85 Swiss francs per share for 2018. Payment of the dividend will be made as of March 6, 2019. The dividend represents a 3.1 percent yield and approximately 57 percent payout of free cash flow.



An overwhelming majority of Novartis shareholders approved the proposed 100 perent spin-off of the Alcon eye care division, as previously endorsed by the Novartis Board of Directors. The spin-off is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019.



The spin-off will be implemented through the distribution of a dividend-in-kind of new Alcon shares to Novartis shareholders and American Depositary Receipt or ADR holders. For every five Novartis shares or five Novartis ADRs, shareholders will receive one Alcon share each.



In addition, shareholders re-elected Dr. Joerg Reinhardt as Chairman of the Novartis Board of Directors as well as all other members who stood for re-election, for one year. Dr. Dimitri Azar has decided not to stand for re-election.



Further, Patrice Bula was elected to the Novartis board and as a member of the Compensation Committee.



Novartis said its shareholders also approved the cancellation of 23.25 million shares repurchased under the seventh share repurchase program in 2018 and to reduce the share capital accordingly from 1.28 billion francs to 1.26 billion francs.



The company's shareholders also approved the launch of an eighth share repurchase program up to a maximum of 10 billion francs worth of shares until 2022.



In addition, shareholders approved all other proposals of Novartis' Board, including in an advisory vote the 2018 Compensation Report as well as the future Board and Executive Committee compensation in separate binding votes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX