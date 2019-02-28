

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $276 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $4.62 billion from $4.78 billion last year.



Gap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): . vs. $239 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $4.62 Bln vs. $4.78 Bln last year.



