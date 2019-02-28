

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB0.86 billion, or RMB6.22 per share. This compares with RMB0.31 billion, or RMB4.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, 51job Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB0.43 billion or RMB6.67 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.4% to RMB1.120 billion from RMB0.872 billion last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB0.43 Bln. vs. RMB0.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB6.67 vs. RMB5.01 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB1.120 Bln vs. RMB0.872 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX