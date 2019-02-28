

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, headlining a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are January figures for unemployment, February numbers for Tokyo inflation, vehicle sales and consumer confidence, plus Q4 data for capex and company profits.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.4 percent, while the job-to-applicant ratio is also expected to be unchanged at 1.63. Overall Tokyo inflation is called steady at 0.4 percent, with core CPI easing to 1.0 percent from 1.1 percent in January.



The consumer confidence index is tipped to show a score of 41.6, down from 41.9 in January. Capex is seen unchanged at 4.5 percent, while capex excluding software is tipped to rise 3.3 percent - up from 2.5 percent in the three months prior.



New Zealand will release Q4 figures for terms of trade and January numbers for building permits. Terms of trade are expected to sink 1.0 percent on quarter after falling 0.3 percent in Q3. Permits were up 5.1 percent in December.



Australia will see February results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG and for the Reserve Bank of Australia's commodity price index. In January, the manufacturing index had a score of 52.5, while the commodity price index jumped 6.9 percent to a score of 124.5.



Indonesia will release February figures for consumer prices; in January, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year, while core CPI advanced 3.1 percent on year.



The Philippines will provide January numbers for producer prices; in January, producer prices were down 0.2 percent on month and up 0.8 percent on year.



China will see February data for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 48.7 - up from 48.3 in January.



Several of the regional countries will see February numbers for their respective manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei, including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan remain closed for Peace Memorial Day and will re-open on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX