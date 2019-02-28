

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $317 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $114 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $497 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $5.29 billion from $5.25 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $497 Mln. vs. $403 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.29 Bln vs. $5.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.35



