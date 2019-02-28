

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) announced that Cindy Miller, currently President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 2, 2019. Charles Alutto, who has served as CEO since 2013, will retire as CEO and from the Board of Directors effective May 2, 2019.



The company also announced that Chief Financial Officer Daniel Ginnetti will transition to the role of Executive Vice President of International following the appointment of a new CFO. The company said it is conducting a comprehensive search for Stericycle's next CFO with the assistance of a leading search firm.



Stericycle also announced that Mark Miller and Thomas Brown will be retiring from the Board of Directors at the time of the Annual Shareholder's Meeting in May. Stericycle said it has engaged a leading search firm to assist in its efforts to identify new directors.



