

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $307 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $267 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.7% to $1.18 billion from $0.81 billion last year.



Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $176 Mln. vs. $63 Mln. last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.18 Bln vs. $0.81 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX