

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) announced that the standard Model 3, with 220 miles of range, a top speed of 130 mph and 0-60 mph acceleration of 5.6 seconds, is now available at $35,000!.



In addition, Tesla is introducing the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which offers 240 miles of range, a top speed of 140 mph, 0-60 mph acceleration of just 5.3 seconds and most premium interior features at $37,000 before incentives.



In addition, Tesla announced that it is shifting sales worldwide to online only, to achieve these prices while remaining financially sustainable.



The company plans to wind down many of its stores over the next few months, with a small number of stores in high-traffic locations remaining as galleries, showcases and Tesla information centers.



TSLA, which closed the day's regular trading up 1.63% at $319.88, is falling nearly 4% to $308.27 in the after-hours trading.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX