

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had soared almost 210 points or 7.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,940-point plateau and it's likely to see additional selling pressure again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation, thanks mainly to geopolitical concerns regarding North Korea. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and energy companies.



For the day, the index slipped 12.87 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 2,940.95 after trading between 2,930.20 and 2,965.30. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 5.41 points or 0.35 percent to end at 1,546.33.



Among the actives, Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China both dropped 1.03 percent, while China Merchants Bank collected 0.09 percent, China Construction Bank skidded 0.97 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 3.14 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.04 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.50 percent, China Shenhua Energy lost 0.82 percent, Gemdale fell 0.35 percent, Poly Developments slid 0.68 percent, China Vanke eased 0.07 percent, CITIC Securities tumbled 2.25 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved modestly lower Thursday, although the selling pressure was somewhat subdued.



The Dow shed 69.16 points or 0.27 percent to 25,916.00, while the NASDAQ lost 16.36 points or 0.22 percent to 7,538.14 and the S&P fell 7.89 points or 0.28 percent to 2,784.49.



The weakness came after the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended abruptly without an agreement on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.



However, the negative sentiment was partly offset by a Commerce Department report showing U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Crude oil futures ended higher Thursday, extending recent gains after data showed a significant drop in crude inventories in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.28 or 0.5 percent at $57.22 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see February data for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin later this morning, with forecasts suggesting a score of 48.7 - up from 48.3 in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX