ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Mozambique sued Credit Suisse AG in U.K. court Wednesday over the bank's involvement in $2 billion of debt deals tied to a global corruption scandal, the Wall street Journal reported.



It is the first public lawsuit naming Credit Suisse as a defendant to arise from the scandal and raises the risk that the Swiss bank might face financial penalties for arranging bonds and loans to Mozambique in 2013. The debt deals were arranged by bankers in London.



