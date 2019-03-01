

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday as news about the Trump-Kim summit ending abruptly without any positive outcome was more than offset by data showing U.S. economic growth slowed by less than expected in the fourth quarter. Comments by White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow that the U.S. and China are making 'fantastic' progress in their trade negotiations also boosted sentiment.



The Australian market is rising as news about the Trump-Kim summit ending abruptly without any positive outcome was offset by data showing U.S. economic growth slowed by less than expected in the fourth quarter. Upbeat Australian manufacturing sector data also boosted sentiment.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 31.10 points or 0.50 percent to 6,200.10, after rising to a high of 6,203.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 25.00 points or 0.40 percent to 6,277.70. Australian shares closed modestly higher on Thursday.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.9 percent.



Gold miners are modestly higher even as gold prices fell overnight for the fourth straight session. Evolution Mining is edging up 0.1 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is declining more than 1 percent, BHP Group is down 0.6 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by 0.4 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly lower despite an increase in crude oil prices overnight. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are losing more than 1 percent each, while Santos is adding 0.5 percent.



Retail Food Group reported a wider net loss for the first half of the year and also projected its full-year earnings to fall from the prior year. Shares of the struggling Gloria Jeans and Donut King operator are losing almost 4 percent.



Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield or URW, the former Westfield Group, said it has sold its 34 percent stake in the Jumbo shopping centre in Helsinki, Finland to current co-owner Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co. for 248.6 million euros. The sale is part of the company's asset disposal program. URW's shares are adding almost 1 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in February, and at a faster pace, with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 54.0. That's up from 52.5 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Australia will also see the Reserve Bank of Australia's commodity price index today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7100, down from $0.7144 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is advancing as investor sentiment was buoyed by a weaker yen and data showing U.S. economic growth slowed by less than expected in the fourth quarter. Investors also digested a raft of local economic data.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 194.58 points or 0.91 percent to 21,579.74, off a high of 21,608.10 earlier. Japanese shares closed lower on Thursday.



The major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.2 percent, Sony is down 0.3 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.4 percent and Canon is lower by almost 1 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is rising more than 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Honda is adding 0.2 percent and Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.6 percent after crude oil prices gained more than 2 percent overnight.



Seven & i Holdings said it will open Japanese-style 7-Eleven convenience stores in India this year under a franchise agreement with a subsidiary of India's Future Group. However, the company's shares are down 0.2 percent.



Among the major gainers, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is gaining almost 5 percent, while Taiyo Yuden and Screen Holdings are rising more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Mitsui E&S Holdings is losing almost 4 percent, while Sumitomo Chemical and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are declining more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan fell into contraction in February, with a 32-month low manufacturing PMI score of 48.9. That's down from 50.3 in January, and it slips beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in January. That exceeded forecasts for 2.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.63 - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month. The participation rate was at 61.2 percent, down from 61.4 percent a month earlier.



The Ministry of Finance said capital spending in Japan climbed 5.7 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018, exceeding expectations for an increase of 4.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the third quarter. Excluding software, capex advanced 5.5 percent - again beating forecasts for 3.3 percent and up from 2.5 percent in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 111 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai is rising almost 1 percent after global index provider MSCI said it will quadruple the weighting of Chinese mainland shares in its global benchmarks later this year.



Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Indonesia are also higher, while Malaysia and Taiwan are edging lower. The South Korea market is closed for the Independence Movement Day holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday after the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended abruptly without an agreement on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. However, the negative sentiment was partly offset by a report from the Commerce Department showing U.S. economic growth slowed by less than expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.



The Dow fell 69.16 points or 0.3 percent to 25,918.00, the Nasdaq slipped 21.98 points or 0.3 percent to 7,532.53 and the S&P 500 dropped 7.89 points or 0.3 percent to 2,784.49.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures ended higher on Thursday, extending gains from previous session, with the commodity finding continued support after data showed a significant drop in crude inventories in the U.S. WTI crude for April ended up $0.28 or 0.5 percent at $57.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



