

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) reported that its operating earnings or EBIT before special items for fiscal 2018 were 492 million euros, represented a growth of 92 million euros or 23% from last year's 400 million euros.



Including positive special items of 26 million euros net, reported EBIT amounted to 518 million euros.



Consolidated sales were 6.148 billion euros, an increase of 252 million euros or 4.3% from 5.896 billion euros last year. When adjusted for currency effects, the growth amounts to 6.1%. Both sectors again contributed to the growth in sales at the Group.



The order backlog for the Group rose to a new high of 9.055 billion euros as of December 31, 2018. This is growth of 31% compared to the previous year's figure of 6.936 billion euros.



Rheinmetall said it will release the final business figures and the outlook for fiscal 2019 on March 13, 2019.



