

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group Plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) reported that its profit before tax for fiscal year 2018 slightly increased to $278 million, from last year's $272 million, with the gain on sale of stake in Nephila offsetting the reduction in performance fee profits.



Adjusted profit before tax was $251 million down from $384 million in the previous year.



Statutory profit attributable to owners of the Parent Company grew to $273 million or 17.0 cents per share from $255 million or 15.3 cents per share last year.



Net revenues declined to $913 million from $1.069 billion last year.



Funds under Management or FUM was $108.5 billion as of on 31 December 2018, compared to $109.1 billion as of on 31 December 2017.



The Board confirmed that it will recommend a final dividend of 5.4 cents per share for the financial year to 31 December 2018, giving a total dividend of 11.8 cents per share for the year. The final dividend will be paid at the rate of 4.06 pence per share.



