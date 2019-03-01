

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill plc (WMH.L) reported a loss before tax of 721.9 million pounds for the 53 weeks ended 1 January 2019 compared to profit of 146.5 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 26 December 2017. Loss per share from continuing operations was 83.6 pence compared to profit of 16.5 pence, prior year. Adjusted pretax profit declined 16% to 200.2 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 20.4 pence compared to 26.0 pence.



The Group grew revenue by 2% to 1.62 billion pounds, although this is from a 53-week trading period in 2018.



The Board has approved a final dividend of 7.74 pence per share to give a full-year dividend of 12.0 pence per share.



