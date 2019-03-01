

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc. (LSE.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax from continuing operations increased to 685 million pounds from 564 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share, meanwhile, dropped 10 percent to 138.3 pence from 153.6 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 865 million pounds, compared to 750 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 173.8 pence, compared to 148.7 pence last year.



Adjusted operating profit went up 15% to 931 million pounds. Adjusted EBITDA was up 17% to 1.07 billion pounds.



Total revenue for the year grew 8% to 1.91 billion pounds from prior year's 1.77 billion pounds. Total income increased 9% to 2.14 billion pounds.



Further, the company said its Board is proposing a final dividend of 43.2 pence per share, resulting in a 17% increase in the total dividend to 60.4 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 29 May 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 3 May 2019.



The company noted good progress towards achievement of financial targets with strong revenue and margin growth.



The company added that prioritisation of further investment in growth opportunities means the Group does not plan to achieve cost and Group margin targets in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX