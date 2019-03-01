

DUNDEE (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Trust Plc (ATST.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2018 total loss before tax was 136.61 million pounds, compared to profit of 472.94 million pounds.



Loss per share was 41.36 pence, compared to profit of 124.98 pence a year ago.



Revenue pre-tax profit was 45.35 million pounds, compared to 49.63 million pounds last year. Revenue earnings per share were 12.17 pence, compared to 12.84 pence last year.



Total revenue was negative 107.88 million pounds, compared to positive 490.55 million pounds last year.



Income declined to 55.15 million pounds from 60.53 million pounds a year ago.



Lord Smith of Kelvin, Chairman, said, '2018 was a challenging year for global equities with most markets falling and many active managers struggling to outperform. Like others, we trailed our benchmark, partly due to market returns during much of the year having been driven by a narrow group of very large companies.'



Further, the Trust raised its total ordinary dividend for 2018 by 3.0% to 13.55p, compared with a total ordinary dividend for 2017 of 13.16p, marking the 52nd consecutive annual increase.



Looking ahead, the company said it does not consider that Brexit, regardless of how it finally materialises, will have a significant impact on the operation of the Trust.



