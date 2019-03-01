

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Friday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Final manufacturing PMI report from France is due at 3.50 am ET. At 3.55 am ET, German jobless rate and manufacturing PMI data are scheduled for release. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final manufacturing PMI for February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen and the franc, it fell against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1355 against the greenback, 127.06 against the yen, 1.1360 against the franc and 0.8577 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



