

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Friday after a private survey showed China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a three-month high in February, helping ease investor concerns surrounding global growth.



Sentiment was also bolstered after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the U.S. and China are making 'fantastic' progress in their trade negotiations.



Meanwhile, investors shrugged off a downbeat survey showing that Euro zone manufacturing activity went into reverse for the first time in over five years last month.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 39 points or 0.74 percent at 5,279 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot were up 1-2 percent as the dollar firmed up after the release of better-than-expected U.S. GDP data for the fourth quarter.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were modestly higher.



