

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) Friday said it has been informed by the Dutch Public Prosecutor's Office or DPP that they are nearing the conclusion of their investigation.



DPP is preparing to prosecute Royal Dutch Shell for criminal charges directly or indirectly related to the 2011 settlement of disputes over Oil Prospecting License 245 (OPL 245) in Nigeria.



The company said as appropriate, it will provide updates as this matter progresses.



