

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said Friday it will present data, including over 25 abstracts, for Taltz (ixekizumab) and mirikizumab at the American Academy of Dermatology or AAD annual meeting taking place from March 1 to 5, 2019 in Washington, DC.



The data for medicines in Lilly's dermatology portfolio include 20 abstracts for Taltz, featuring ten oral presentations and results from the UNCOVER-3 and IXORA-Q trials.



Lilly said it will present long-term efficacy (4 years) and safety (exposures up to 5 years) data on Taltz in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, as well as data on onset of action, genital psoriasis and sustained efficacy and safety.



These studies, which include seven presentations demonstrating real world evidence in addition to results from clinical trials, reflect the breadth of data collected on Taltz in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis.



In addition, Lilly will present data regarding short- and long-term efficacy, safety and patient-rated outcomes for its investigational product, mirikizumab, in four abstracts from a Phase 2 study evaluating patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.



Lilly will also present two abstracts highlighting real world data on the healthcare resource utilization and costs associated with atopic dermatitis as well as a global investigator's assessment scale to help define a clinically meaningful response in the treatment of alopecia areata.



'At Lilly, we recognize the impact autoimmune diseases such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis have on patients' lives, and we're dedicated to leveraging our deep scientific expertise to find treatment options that best meet individual needs. By exploring treatments that inhibit IL-17A, IL-23 and JAK cytokines, Lilly is working to build a dermatology portfolio that will provide flexibility for dermatologists and their patients,' said Lotus Mallbris, vice president of immunology development at Lilly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX