

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson (CHRW) announced the acquisition of The Space Cargo Group, a provider of international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and other logistics services in Spain and Colombia. C.H. Robinson purchased The Space Cargo Group for approximately $48 million in cash. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive in 2019.



Space Cargo is a provider of ocean and air freight forwarding, in addition to providing customs brokerage and other logistics services, to over 2,500 active customers. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Space Cargo has approximately 170 employees and has seven offices in Spain and one office in Colombia. For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, Space Cargo had approximately $84 million in gross revenues.



C.H. Robinson will integrate Space Cargo into its Global Forwarding division and single global technology platform, Navisphere.



