

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's manufacturing activity hit a five-month low close to stagnation in February as new order growth softened and inflationary pressures increased, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 50.1 in February from 50.9 in January. A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.



New order growth was the slowest since September and exports orders decreased at the fastest pace since April 2017. Output prices rose at the fastest rate since March 2015 after VAT hike.



Meanwhile, business confidence was the second-highest since May 2013.



