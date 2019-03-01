

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere & Co. (DE) said Friday that its board of directors elected John May, 49, as President, Chief Operating Officer, effective April 1. The company noted that May will be responsible for leading Deere's efforts to maximize operational excellence throughout the company.



May has been with Deere for 22 years and joined the senior management team in 2012 as President, Agricultural Solutions and Chief Information Officer. In 2018, he was named President, Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division, with responsibility for the Americas and Australia, the global harvesting, turf and utility, and crop care platforms, and the intelligent-solutions group.



Earlier in his career, May headed the company's China operations, served as factory manager at the Dubuque Works, and was vice president of the turf and utility platform.



Deere said it has elected three other leaders to new positions, all effective April 1.



The company named Ryan Campbell, 44, to the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Cory Reed, 48, to the position of President, Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division, Americas and Australia, Global Harvesting and Turf Platforms, and Ag Solutions. Rajesh Kalathur, 50, has been appointed to the position of President, John Deere Financial and Chief Information Officer.



