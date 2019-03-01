

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) announced Friday that it will explore strategic alternatives for its Cabinetry and Window businesses. The company expects to complete the review by the end of June.



The company said its Cabinetry and Window businesses are leaders in their respective markets and are well positioned to continue their growth. However, it believes the company can potentially drive greater shareholder value by exploring strategic alternatives for these businesses.



For 2018, the Cabinetry Products and Windows and Other Specialty Products segments on a combined basis reported $1.7 billion in net sales, $120 million in operating profit and $161 million in adjusted EBITDA.



This represented 20 percent of Masco's consolidated net sales, 10 percent of consolidated operating profit, and 11 percent of consolidated adjusted EBITDA.



