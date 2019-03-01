sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

72,74 Euro		+0,14
+0,19 %
WKN: 886455 ISIN: GB0009895292 Ticker-Symbol: ZEG 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,80
72,93
16:31
72,77
72,93
16:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTRAZENECA PLC72,74+0,19 %