

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended higher on Friday, with comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow that U.S.-China trade negotiations were making 'fantastic' progress lifting investor sentiment.



Economic data from the region turned out to be a mixed bag, but investors appeared largely keen on picking up stocks, betting on hopes of some revival of sorts and prospects of a delay in the U.K. getting out of the European Union.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.39%. Among the major markets in Europe, Germany ended on a bright note, with its benchmark DAX rising 0.75%. The U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC 40 gained 0.45% and 0.47%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI advanced 0.25%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Portugal and Sweden ended with sharp to moderate gains.



Italy, Norway and Poland edged up marginally, while Iceland, Netherlands, Russia, Spain and Turkey closed weak.



Shares of French auto equipment firm Faurecia gained about 5% after the company announced that it would buy Clarion and launch a business group in Japan next month.



Valeo, Kering, STMicroElectronics, Technip, Publicis Groupe and Peugeot, the other major gainers in the French market, moved up 2 to 4.3%. CapeGemini, Louis Vuitton, Pernod Ricard, AXA, Hermes International, Atos and Dassault Systemes also ended notably higher.



In Germany, Lufthansa surged 2.3%. Beiersdorf added 2.2%, gaining for a second successive day. Volkswagen, Covestro, Merck, Infineon, Bayer, BASF, Daimler, Adidas and Continental also ended with solid gains.



WPP, up nearly 5%, was a top gainer in the U.K. market. Mediclinic International, ITV, British American Tobacco, Burberry Group, Mondi, Dixons Carphone, EasyJet and Hargreaves Lansdown also rose sharply.



RBS, Barclays, Lloyds Banking, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Relx and Old Mutual ended with sharp to moderate losses.



In economic news, According to a report from the Federal Labor Agency, Germany's unemployment declined in February, surpassing economists' consensus by a wide margin.



German retail sales grew at a stronger-than-expected pace in January, entirely reversing a steep decline in the previous month.



British manufacturing growth slowed to its weakest level in four months in February and Euro zone manufacturing activity went into reverse for the first time in over five years last month.



Meanwhile, Eurozone inflation accelerated in February, while unemployment rate held steady in January, separate reports showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX