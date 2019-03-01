Marijuana News Today
The marijuana news today should have marijuana investors everywhere celebrating as most of the major Democratic nominees for president have come out in support of a U.S. marijuana legalization bill that was reintroduced yesterday afternoon.
The Marijuana Justice Act would remove marijuana as a Schedule 1 narcotic and expunge federal convictions related to pot.
While the deal stops short of full U.S. recreational marijuana legalization, it's clear for all to see that this would be a huge step toward that goal. It was introduced before, in 2017, but did not receive a vote.
At the head of the push is Senator Cory Booker, who is among the.
