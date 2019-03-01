

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Friday, rebounding after two successive days of losses, amid mild optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations and on largely positive trend in markets across the globe.



The benchmark SMI ended up 23.08 points, or 0.25%, at 9,412.02. The index scaled a high of 9,456.04 and a low of 9,401.56 in the session.



On Thursday, the index ended down 23.25 points, or 0.25%, at 9,388.94. A day earlier, it had shed about 49 points, or 0.52%.



Lonza Group shares gained nearly 3% after the company said it has completed its $630 million divestment of its water care business.



Swatch Group ended more than 2% up, Sika and Geberit both gained about 1.5% and Adecco Group advanced 1.25%.



ABB declined by about 1.25%. Shares of drugmaker Roche edged down marginally. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved a new formulation of Genentech's Herceptin for subcutaneous use.



Calida Holding gained 3.5% after reporting a 5.3% increase in fiscal 2018 net income to 17.8 million Swiss francs.



The mood across Europe was quite positive today. Mirroring this, the pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.39%. Among the major markets in Europe, Germany ended on a bright note, with its benchmark DAX rising 0.75%. The U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC 40 gained 0.45% and 0.47%, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX