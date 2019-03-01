

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee officially launched his campaign for president on Friday, jumping into the crowded field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.



Inslee hopes to set himself apart from the numerous other Democratic candidates by focusing his campaign on the issue of climate change.



'I'm Jay Inslee and I'm running for president because I'm the only candidate who will make defeating climate change our nation's number one priority,' Inslee said in a video announcing his candidacy.



'We're the first generation to feel the sting of climate change, and we're the last that can do something about it,' he added. 'Our country's next mission must be to rise up to the most urgent challenge of our time: defeating climate change.'



Inslee is also the first governor to jump into the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, although he may not be the last as the field continues to expand in the coming months.



Focusing on the issue of climate change will certainly differentiate Inslee from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed doubts about the phenomenon.



However, polls have shown that the issue of climate change ranks toward the bottom of lists of priorities for the president.



