

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday release January figures for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Approvals are expected to add 1.5 percent on month but plummet 28.9 percent on year after skidding 8.4 percent on month and 22.5 percent on year in December.



Australia also will see February numbers for jobs ads from ANZ and the inflation forecast from TD Securities, as well as Q4 data on company operating profits.



In January, job ads were down 1.7 percent on month, while inflation was forecast to have eased 0.1 percent on month and gained 1.5 percent on year. Company profits are tipped to add 4.0 percent on quarter after rising 1.9 percent in Q3.



Japan will release February numbers for monetary base; in January, the base was up 4.7 percent on year.



Malaysia will provide January figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were worth 72.8 billion ringgit and exports were at 83.3 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 10.4 billion ringgit.



Thailand will see February data for consumer and producer prices. In January, consumer prices were down 0.02 percent on month and up 0.3 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.04 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year. Producer prices sank 0.2 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX