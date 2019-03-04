

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 4.6 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 493.098 trillion yen.



That was down from the 4.7 percent gain in January.



Banknotes in circulation were up 3.2 percent on year, while coins in circulation advanced an annual 1.4 percent.



Current account balances climbed 5.0 percent, including a 4.2 percent increase in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base jumped 6.5 percent on year to 503.466 trillion yen following the 0.4 percent contraction in the previous month.



