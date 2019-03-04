

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) will unveil its new Model Y electric crossover SUV on March 14.



'Model Y unveil event on March 14 at LA Design Studio..... Model Y, being an SUV, is about 10% bigger than Model 3, so will cost about 10% more & have slightly less range for same battery...Detailed specs & pricing will be provided, as well as test rides in Y,' Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted Sunday.



Last month, Tesla said the Model Y will share about 75% of its components with the Model 3, and it expects Model Y production to scale up 'significantly faster' than the Model 3.



On 28th February 2019, Tesla launched the long-promised standard Model 3 with a base price of $35,000. The firm said it would shift to an online-only sales to make the lower price 'financially sustainable.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX